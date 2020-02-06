Congressman introduces bill in honor of Kobe Bryant

U.S. — Murals and memorials throughout Southern California now commemorate the life of Kobe Bryant.

Congressman Brad Sherman says he has another way to honor Kobe’s legacy.

He introduced a bill to require all commercial helicopters to have a terrain awareness warning system.

This system will alert pilots in low visibility conditions when they’re near mountains or other dangers that lie in their path.

Chris Hill, safety director for Helicopter Association International, says terrain awareness technology won’t always be helpful.

Some aircraft fly exclusively through mountainous areas or over skyscrapers.

Hill says the warning system in those cases would trigger too often.