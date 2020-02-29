Congress working together to get rid of surprise medical bills

WASHINGTON D.C. — Both Republicans and Democrats can agree on eliminating surprise medical bills, and there’s a push to get a proposal to the president’s desk in the next few months.

“We want to get a bipartisan, bicameral solution passed,” said Alex Azar, with Human Services Secretary.

Azar says this is a priority for the president.

The plans lawmakers are considering would protect patients from unexpected and expensive charges from out of network.

Congress still can’t decide who should pick up the tab, insurers, or providers.

Despite that disagreement, lawmakers hope to get a bill to President Trump by May.