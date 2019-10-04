Conference held to talk about kids in school with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The “Live, Learn, Work and Play” conference happened this afternoon to talk about kids in school with disabilities.

With events like these becoming more prevalent around town, families with kids with disabilities say that there’s easy access to these resources.

“What we’re seeing now as my children are going through school, is inclusion like we’ve never seen.” Elizabeth Obrey said, a mother of five, three being disabled.

Obry says over a decade ago there weren’t many resources in town and it was very hard to manage.

“It’s very isolating. You don’t have others that you can have that same conversation with.” Obry said.

Michele Fields, with Abilities First, says they organize these conferences many times throughout the year.

“Kiddos who are included in community events, where they live, learn, work and play, have a greater opportunity for success,” said Fields.

There were three presentations made at the conference today.

Topics included legal guardianship, employment options, and social security and Medicaid.

“We don’t always want to think disabilities first, disabilities a part of who my children are, but they are wonderful, loving kids,” Obry said.

If you missed today’s conference but want to know the details of what was said, you can call Abilities First at 417-886-0404.