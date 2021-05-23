Concerns over traffic congestion on Cambell and Sunshine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A busy row of popular restaurants is leading to some traffic congestion and is causing residents to worry.

The intersection that is causing some concern is Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street.

“The traffic is pretty bad,” said Kim Jenkins. “It would take me much longer to get to work if I used Sunshine street. I ordered a Starbucks from my app one day, and it took me almost an hour just to get out of my parking lot and back in time for work.”

“It’s ridiculous,” said Roy Koyama. “Like, just coming here, just now, I almost got rear-ended.”

“It’s awful,” said Libby Erwin. ” It’s terrible. There’s always a line right before that light at Sunshine and Campbell. Usually, the light cycles at least twice before people actually get through there.”

“It’s a congested corner,” said Trampas Peck.

Drivers are not just annoyed at the long wait times, but say it’s really dangerous.

“They’re backed up, clear through the light,” said Peck. “Half the time they are blocking the intersection. “So what happens is when that light turns green if they’re not sitting back at the light, they’re coming through there at 40 miles per hour, they see the cars sitting there, but it almost causes a chain reaction to rear-ending people.”

“It is pretty dangerous,” said Erwin. ” People illegally stop at that stoplight because they want to get in that Chick-Fil-A line, but that’s illegal you can’t impede traffic to get into a fast-food restaurant”

Springfield Public Works officials confirmed this information.

“It is not your right to block Campbell Street while you’re waiting to go into Starbucks or Chick-Fil-A,” said Brett Foster, city traffic engineer. “If you can’t get into an entrance, it’s not the person in that entrance’s responsibility to move so you can get in there, it’s your responsibility not to pull in there, to begin with.”

Foster says the city has been aware of the traffic issues for several years.

“We see that in our accident reports, we see it in our traffic cameras, and we also have a lot of people call in to voice their concerns with the area,” said Foster. “We’re aware of that and trying to work with those business owners as much as possible to maintain their business, but also try to educate the drivers a little bit about what is safe and unsafe in that area.”

Foster also says that the businesses on these streets have alternate entrances.

“Use those whenever you can, and help be part of the solution,” said Foster. “A lot of people ask, why we don’t require Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks that we know has a lot of traffic to do more than maybe another coffee shop, and it’s simple, by regulation and code and laws that are in the state, we can’t treat one coffee shop different than another just because of their name brand.”