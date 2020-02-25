Concern for farmers mental health on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–A growing concern for farmers in the Ozarks is mental health.

Experts say farmers and ranchers are under plenty of stress over things they can’t control.

Stan Coday Beef Cattle Farmer says the weather stresses him out the most. This winter has made his farm muddy – making it tough on him and his cattle.

Coday says farmers need to starting open up to people more. He talks to his friends every day about his job.

Coday says that conversation helps turn his anger into a funny story.

Stan Coday says, “When you’re with someone else, it’s a lot easier to laugh at the situation when you’ve removed it, and two, to realize that everyone else is going through the same thing.”

The Missouri Farm Bureau is working to make mental health resources more available in the industry.

Eric Bohl, with the Missouri Farm Bureau, says a farmers hotline might be coming to Missouri in the future.

Eric Bohl says, “A lot of mental health professionals don’t have a farm background, so that makes people in agriculture a little more hesitant to reach out and open up to them. So, if we can get more people that have an agriculture background and are trained on how to help people through tough times, then that makes the people going through something more likely to reach out.”

Bohl says his team is talking with lawmakers and he expects resources will be available to farmers in 2021.