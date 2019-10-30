Compliance checks for Tobacco 21 starting soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Businesses are facing the end of the grace period for tobacco 21 and the city will start enforcing that soon.

The Federal government and Springfield city leaders are working together to make sure businesses cooperate.

The American Lung Association said businesses should be held accountable for selling tobacco products to minors. With recent lung-related illnesses and deaths, the organization recommends people of all ages to quit smoking or using tobacco products.

Research shows 94% of adult smokers had their first cigarette before turning 21 and 81% before age 18.

Jill Thompson with the American Lung Association says tobacco 21 is an impactful ordinance however, she says without proper enforcement the ordinance falls short.

Thompson says as of July of this year, 50% of the population now lives in a state or community that has passed a tobacco 21 law.

This is a developing story.