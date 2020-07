SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A drink company is working to make people feel safe from COVID-19 when re-filling their drink at restaurants.

Coca-Cola released new technology that has customers scan a QR code on their Freestyle drink vending machines to choose their drink instead of using the touch screen.

According to Coca-Cola, the touch-free technology will be on around 10,000 machines during the summer of 2020 and on all machines by the end of the year.