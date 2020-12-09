Company wins contest for product geared to help plumbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A startup plumbing support company won $10,000 in an E-Factory pitch contest.

3D&L 3D-prints parts that help plumbers by holding pipes in place on the job.

Doug Harris, the owner of 3D&L, said his current product line makes the plumbing process easier by installing cross-linked polyethylene tubing.

Harris said he and his son bought 12 3D printers, figured out how to use them and started prototyping some things to use on the job to test them out.

Tests went on for about a year until three products were ready to be used every day.

Harris said he was very nervous with his pitch and described how he felt when he found out he had won.

“Oh, man, are you kidding? I was like, ‘oh yes, I got so many bills to pay, we got attorneys to pay for, getting our patents,'” said Harris. “Perfect timing. I was surprised we won. There were some really good, talented people doing that.”

Harris said their initial intention wasn’t just to start a company and make money but to make customers happy. The next step is to take the product nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.3dandl.com/.