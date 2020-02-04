Company donates to developing program; promotes positive outreach with K9s

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is $10,000 closer to a K9 vehicle and other K9 equipment thanks to a donation from the Youngblood Auto Group.

The Christian County K9 Program plans to promote positive outreach within its community by combating narcotic and criminal behavior.

Sheriff Brad Cole says the county hasn’t had a K9 program in about 15 years.

“A K9 program in a law enforcement setting, a county the size that we are is a necessity,” Sheriff Cole said. “This donation has allowed us to move forward and progress into the next phase of looking at a second dog that we could implement after its trained.”

Sheriff Cole is heading up the K9 project which is funded by donations.

Cole says the sheriff’s office would be glad to talk with anyone interested in knowing more about the program or donating.