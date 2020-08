FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starbucks is working to raise voter turnout on election day by ensuring baristas won’t have to choose between working and voting.

The company created a portal for its employees to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and volunteer to help make this year’s election accessible and safe during COVID-19.

Employees will be educated on how to use this portal on the starbucks app.