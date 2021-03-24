Companies coming to the Ozarks, providing more jobs to residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More companies like John Deere are moving to the Ozarks and offering several jobs.

The agricultural equipment corporation has about 400 employees right now, but plans to add 130 more since its drive train and hydraulic business are moving into town.

“We will be, over the next few months, really starting today, you could go out there today and take a look, but at deere.com/careers, you can search for jobs in Springfield and see what we have available,” said Jena Holtberg-Benge, general manager at John Deere. “And over the next few months we will be staggering based on the product line and as we transition additional jobs out there.”

Holtberg-Benge said the company expects the transition to be complete by the end of October 2021.

Along with John Deere, Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center metioned Springfield re-manufacturing corporation, 3M, Big Shots Golf, Amazon and Costco.

“We do have a robust economy here, the unemployment rate is low, we do have a qualified workforce,” said Trombetta. “And so those are things that are very attractive to companies that are either expanding in our area or coming to town for the first time.”

Just recently, a few tracker boats facility opened in Bolivar creating 250 manufacturing jobs.