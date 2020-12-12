Companies build large cross in honor of employee who died in a car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friends and family of a car crash victim are putting up a giant 24-foot cross to remember him on what would have been his 21st birthday.

Jacob Davis was driving to his first job of the day when he hit a tree and passed away. One of his employers, Dan Scott, said when he found out davis had died he wanted to do something special for him and suggested building this cross.

Chase Erectors and Scott’s Mobile Welding, both companies Davis worked for, spent the morning putting up this cross for him.

Family members and friends attended and any of them signed the cross. The cross includes space for Jacob’s remains.

Davis’ mother, Marla, said Jacob was a beautiful soul and she’s touched so many people came out today.

“It’s not real yet,” said Marla. “It’s not real. He was always trying to help me. He would give me money when I would tell him, don’t do that. Don’t do that. And he’d say, everybody needs electric, mom. I asked Dan I said that was all of his money wasn’t it? And he said yeah.”

The cross is located behind his parents’ home where Davis had planned to build a house.