Nixa trash team recognized for over-the-top rubbish responsibility

NIXA, Mo – A garbage truck driver receives kudos from several appreciative customers for his above and beyond service.

Stephen Vent has only been with Republic Services for a year. In his time there, he has managed to make a good impression on his customers.

“Her trash cart is normally always out and I noticed it was up against the house. So, I had a few minutes to spare in the day so I went up and got it,” says Vent. He says he tries to do that with all of his customers.

“It takes my customer zeal to the next level,” says Vent after hearing about the Facebook shoutout.

“I know some of our drivers, they’ll do Christmas cards for the customers they get to know on a regular basis,” says Chris Snyder, Manager of Municipal and Residential Services for Republic Services. He says all of his employees prioritize safety and customer service first.