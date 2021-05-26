Community of Clever raises money to encourage a bullied child to keep playing

CLEVER, Mo. — A young boy earned money by playing his clarinet to buy a saxophone, but was bullied to quit.

When 11-year-old Noah Figueroa finally got his own saxophone, he began playing it outside of gas stations. The self-taught saxophonist learned to play several songs in a week’s time.

After some high school kids made fun of him, he decided to quit.

“They said rude things. You suck. Stop playing. Go home.” says Figueroa.

Figueroa’s mother found out about the bullying and turned to Facebook for support.

Jeremy Mathis, the owner of Doggy Style Food Trailer, reached out to make an event featuring Noah. Mathis offered 10% of sales during the event to Figueroa.

On May 18th, Noah played for a crowd that included several police officers and the mayor. The community raised $1,195 to encourage Figueroa to keep playing and to fight bullying.

