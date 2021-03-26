Community members work together to clean up Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — A group of volunteers are working to pick up trash and make sure Ozark stays clean.

Brooke Street created the Ozarks Trash Bashers after noticing trash around town. Street reached out to the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Ozark about the Adopt a Highway Program.

Unfortunately, the program has been paused due to COVID-19. Instead of waiting for Adopt a Highway to be available again, Street decided to create her own group to help out.

Right now, the group has around 250 members and three trash meets where people come out and pick up trash for as long as they can.

Street said this couldn’t have happened through without backing from the community.

“It really is a community effort,” said Street. “People are taking pride in Ozark. People love this city, they want to see it clean.”

The Ozark Trash Bashers plan to clean up Highway 65 on Saturday, March 27.