Community members think Springfield needs a makeover

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Does Springfield need a makeover? Nearly half of the people who responded to a recent survey said the city isn’t visually appealing enough.

As you look around at parts of the city, it can be hard not to notice a lack of eye-catching areas that would make people want to come to visit.

Those who took to the recent survey said the city could benefit from more landscaping as well as a make-over to some old parking lots and empty buildings.

Although the Downtown Springfield area has gotten a bit of a makeover in recent years, it’s getting there are what’s the problem.

Tracy Kimberlin, with the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, said corridors and major roads leading into Springfield are not appealing, especially to visitors.

He said improvements cost money, and to get to the funds to beautify the city, we need to bring more visitors and tourists to Springfield, first.

Kimberlin said there aren’t any specific plans in place for makeovers right now.

He said he thinks the city needs to be the one to set the example if folks are complaining about the way Kearney or Glenstone looks, officials need to start enforcing city codes or even give incentives to spruce up their buildings.

The survey was part of the forward SGF initiative.

Two goal-setting workshops are scheduled over the next few months. One is on March 10; the other will be on April 14.

Times and locations will be announced at a later date.