Community hosts vigil to send love to Officer Mark Priebe

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Around 200 members of the community came together to send prayers and positive thoughts to the family of Officer Mark Priebe who is recovering in the hospital.

Officer Priebe was run over and pinned against a structure with a vehicle causing injury to multiple ribs and his spine.

The vigil was hosted in Republic at Jr. Martin Park where six pastors from area churches, along with members from the Springfield Police Department, talked about Priebe’s faith will help him through the struggle he’s going through.

Several Springfield police officers were in attendance, such as chief Paul Williams. Williams says Priebe had surgeries overnight to repair the damage done to his spine and ribs and now has a fight ahead of him for his ability to walk. At the same time, Preibe’s wife is battling cancer.

Priebe’s sister-in-law, Holly George-Thomas, flew in from South Carolina to talk about the gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“You know standing up and looking across the seeing so many friendly, family faces that we’ve known for years that are just there to support us,” said George-Thomas. “It’s just been a fantastic part about living here in the Ozarks is that it’s truly a family. And you know your close friends become your family your sisters, your brother. It’s just the love and the support we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

To read more about Priebe’s incident, click here.