SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has selected the latest round of Ozarks Inclusive opportunity Grant recipients for 2022. The program, which is funded through the CFO’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Fund, sports smaller grant requests to ensure the representation of diverse voices in community conversations engagement and leadership.

Agencies that recently received grants:

A Girl Like Me Network

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri

Crocker Elementary

Missouri Stream Team Watershed Coalition

United Community Change

The Ozarks Inclusive Opportunity Grant Program is part of the CFO’s increased focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion grantmaking. Funding through the program is available to nonprofit agencies — including school districts, government entities and faith-based organizations with similar tax-exempt status.

There is approximately $12,000 still available for Ozarks Inclusive Opportunity Grants through June 30.