Community Foundation of the Ozarks donates to agencies helping with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of The Ozarks (CFO) announced it’s first recipients of it’s COVID-19 recovery grants on Friday, July 31.
These grants are intended to be operational support and help places stay open during the pandemic.
The six agencies chosen will receive $100,000, the agencies are:
- Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri
- Joplin Family YMCA
- Ozark Greenways
- Doula Foundation of Mid-America
- Solace House of the Ozarks
- The Victim Center
CFO is now taken applications from non-profits and will announce it’s next round of recipients in late August, 2020.
Agencies, according to CFO, can apply for up to 25% of their annual operating budget.