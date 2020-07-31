Community Foundation of the Ozarks donates to agencies helping with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of The Ozarks (CFO) announced it’s first recipients of it’s COVID-19 recovery grants on Friday, July 31.

These grants are intended to be operational support and help places stay open during the pandemic.

The six agencies chosen will receive $100,000, the agencies are:

  • Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri
  • Joplin Family YMCA
  • Ozark Greenways
  • Doula Foundation of Mid-America
  • Solace House of the Ozarks
  • The Victim Center

CFO is now taken applications from non-profits and will announce it’s next round of recipients in late August, 2020.

Agencies, according to CFO, can apply for up to 25% of their annual operating budget.

