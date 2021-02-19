Community donations flood in to replace totaled Meals on Wheels truck

MARION COUNTY, Mo. — A community came together to help a senior center after a vehicle they depended on for food got totaled back in December 2020.

Despite the Meals on Wheels truck driver swerving to miss a deer and rolled multiple times, the Marion County Senior Center was still able to give out 400 meals a day to its residents.

Christine Jenkins, the Marion County Senior Activities and Wellness Center director, said they should have a brand new truck in the next few months.

“The soup sisters at Bull Shoales started us off with $1,000 donation, and it just took off from there,” said Jenkins. “In 29 days, we’ve gotten $30,250. The truck was purchased on Jan. 26, and we will probably get it within two and three months.”

Jenkins plans to host a little outdoor event for all who donated for the new Meals on Wheels truck when the new vehicle is delivered to the senior center.