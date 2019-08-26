Breaking News
Community comes together to solve 40-year-old murder case

PULASKI COUNTY, Ar.– New technology could help solve a nearly 40-year-old murder case.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is utilizing the non-profit, DNA Doe Project to help aid in its efforts to solve the case.

DNA Doe Project uses volunteers to identify victims of automobile accidents, homicide, and unusual circumstances, and those who committed suicide under an alias.

Pulaski County leaders said all families deserve closure and hope this new technology will give families just that.

Here is the original story:

Pulaski Sheriff’s Office raising money to identify woman killed 40 years ago

This is a developing story.

