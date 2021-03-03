Community colleges become first in Missouri to offer Bachelor’s Degree

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students can earn a Bachelor’s Degree at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) for the first time ever.

Missouri’s coordinating board for higher education approved OTC and St. Louis Community College to offer a Bachelor’s Degree in Respiratory Therapy.

This is the first time any community college in Missouri has been approved to offer a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject.

Both schools still have to go through a few more rounds of approval before it’s official. However, if all goes well, both colleges will welcome their first round of cohorts in the Fall of 2022.

