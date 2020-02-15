Community college looking to expand to Camdenton

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) is looking to expand into Camdenton, but voters will have the final say.

According to OTC, The Camdenton School District will vote on if they want to join 16 other communities that are apart of OTC’s taxing district.

Being apart of OTC’s taxing district, according to the college’s website, is what allows them to build and operate a campus.

The college says it will be a comprehensive campus meaning there will be campus courses in allied health, technical, workforce training and general education.

To learn more about OTC’s campus and tax districts, or to ask the college a question through email, click here.