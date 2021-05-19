Community college hosts ceremony for graduating students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 2,500 graduates will be entering the workforce following Ozarks Technical Community College’s (OTC) graduation Wednesday, May 19. After the unemployment rate for 20 to 24-year-olds surpassed 25% in May 2019, students and staff said the job outlook is now steadily improving.

The class of 2021 will certainly have a better shot at landing a job compared to the class of 2020.

“You know, you drive around everywhere and it says ‘now hiring’ and so I’m very optimistic about getting a new job,” said Emma Greviloius, an OTC graduate.

Graduates said the most important thing right now is patience.

“I’m going to revisit all the applications I’ve submitted and just see if I can get a job in any of those areas,” said Cole Stallings, an OTC graduate.

A recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers said employers project hiring about 7% more college graduates than in 2020.

Lacey Busick, a career advisor at OTC, said graduates entering the workforce will have an overwhelming amount of opportunities.

“The job market is soaring right now,” said Busick. “We’re getting five to 10 calls from employers a week I would say, at least, my colleague and I looking for students. I’m excited to tell students the jobs are out there, you just have to look!”

The youngest graduate at the 2021 ceremony is 17 and the oldest is 71-years-old.

OTC split students into two graduations this year to limit crowds.