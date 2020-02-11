Community college embeds councilors in rural schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) wants to make sure students in rural schools know what’s available to them.

OTC is partnering with an organization called “Rooted Alliance” to embed counselors in rural schools.

Assistant principal at Branson High School, Jason Steele, describes the role counselors play.

“What they’re able to do is kind of tell the kids that these next steps are possible and kind of guide them through that process and not to be as fearful of that process,” said Steele.

Steele said some students in rural schools may be intimidated by moving on to the next level.

Although they may want to jump straight into the workforce they often end up pursuing more education later.

“But what we’re trying to do is recommend and persuade them and let them know moving on right away is probably in their best interest,” said Steele.

Right now, OTC and rooted alliance are focusing efforts on students in Branson, Forsyth, Hollister and Reeds Spring.

The ultimate goal is to prepare more young Missourians for the workforce.