Community college and Springfield zoo collaborate over eagles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The mascot from Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) got to meet a few of his own kind at the Dickerson Park Zoo.

Ozzie the eagle was announced as the official sponsor of the zoo’s eagle exhibit when the “Eagle’s Nest” sign was revealed Wednesday, April 28.

Media relations officer Mark Miller said the partnership is a natural fit.

“Since the mid-90s, we’ve been the Ozarks Technical Community College Eagles, but few people knew that – that we were the OTC Eagles,” said Miller. “So when the opportunity came about we say that there were the Mizzou Tigers, the Missouri State Bears and there’s an eagle exhibit. But there’s no sponsor of that eagle exhibit.”

Through the partnership, OTC plans to share the message of eagle conservation while the zoo hosts a special weekend for OTC students and staff on June 26 and 27.