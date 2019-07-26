Community Blood Center of the Ozarks upcoming blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides blood for many patients at more than 40 hospitals in Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas and Southeast Kansas.

CBCO wants to have blood reserves to be around a three day supply for all blood types. Currently, they are under that three-day mark on type O negative, A negative and A positive blood.

Donors are urged to go give blood during the week of July 29- August 4. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 VISA gift card or a vacation voucher worth $5000.

For more information and to enter visit www.cbco.org/dreams/.

All summer participants that give at a mobile center will receive a free t-shirt.

There are four convenient CBCO donor centers, including:

Thomson Donor Center, 220 W. Plainview Rd. – Open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm; Saturday from 7 am to 1 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall – 101 N. Range Line Rd. – Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson Rd. – Open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm and Friday from 8 am to 2 pm.

Bentonville Donor Center, 1400 SE Walton Blvd. – Open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm and Friday from 8 am to 2 pm.

You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations:

Ava – 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, Life Church, 606 NW 3rd Street ·

Berryville, AR – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019, Ducommun Incorporated, 810 Champlin Avenue ·

Carl Junction – 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019, Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main Street ·

Fayetteville, AR – 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019, Washington Regional Medical Center, 3215 N. North Hills ·

Galena – 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Stone County Courthouse, 106 E. 5th Street ·

Joplin – 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, City of Joplin, 602 S. Main Street ·

Laurie – 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 176 Marian Drive ·

Lebanon – 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019, First State Community Bank, 101 W. Commercial ·

Lowell, AR – 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, Central States, 302 Jane Place ·

Marshfield – 1:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019, United Methodist Church, 220 S. Elm · Pea Ridge, AR – 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis ·

Rolla – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, Mercy Rolla, 1605 S Martin Springs Drive ·

Springfield – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019, Mercy C. B. O., 620 S. Glenstone ·

Springfield – 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday, July 29, 2019, Jack Henry & Associates, 3725 E. Battlefield Road ·

Waynesville – 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Waynesville Medical Plaza, 1000 GW Lane Street

For more information on the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks visit www.cbco.or