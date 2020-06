SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People who donate blood before the Fourth of July will be given a free movie.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor center will give a free FandangoNOW movie voucher to donors.

This event is happening July 1 and 2.

Other gifts include a CBCO throwback t-shirt and a $5 LifePoints gift card.

Donation appointments can be made here.