Community Blood Center of the Ozarks needs blood donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas.

CBCO is issuing an urgent appeal for type O negative blood. Donations are needed to avoid a blood shortage of type O negative blood.

The center’s current supply is less than one day on hand. They like to maintain a three day supply of blood on hand in case of an emergency.

CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said in a press release, “Around six percent of the total population has this blood type, but the demand for this type is constant and exceeds that number. If you are type O negative, we need you to give now to help area patients.”

There are four Community Blood Centers taking donations:

Springfield – 220 W. Plainview Rd. Open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. Open Saturday 7 am to 1 pm. Open Sunday 9 am to 3 pm.

Joplin – North Park Mall – 101 N. Rangeline Rd. Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Bentonville – 1400 SE Walton Blvd. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm. Open Friday 8 am to 2 pm.

Springdale – 3503 S. Thompson Rd. Open Monday – Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm. Open Friday 8 am to 2 pm.

For more information on the Community Blood Center please visit www.cbco.org.