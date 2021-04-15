Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in need of O negative blood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) has a critical need for type O negative blood.

CBCO says the reasons for the low supply are an increase in hospital usage and a continued decrease in donations due to COVID-19.

Over the last four months, hospital blood transfusion rates have increased more than 16% compared to the previous year, and 11% compared to the last two years.

If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can still donate blood with no waiting period. Basic eligibility to donate blood includes being at least 16 years old, weighing at least 110 pounds, and feeling well and healthy at the time of the donation.

Donors will get a free t-shirt.

Donors can give at one of four locations located in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale, Ark., and Bentonville, Ark.

