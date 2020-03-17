Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in need of blood donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While a lot of events are being canceled, donating blood is still being encouraged.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and southeast Kansas.

CBCO is issuing an urgent appeal for all blood types.

CBCO Donor Center locations operating are in Springfield, Joplin, Bentonville, and Springdale.

In a press release, CBCO said they had increased their already stringent standards to ensure the health of our donors and our employees. These will include, but are not limited to:

Sanitation stations at various points in the donation process.

Increased availability of personal protective equipment for donor use. These will include hand gel, social distancing protocols, along with protective gloves when handling objects used by the public.

A temperature check of potential donors will be administered both when a donor comes in to give and at the physical findings check that is required for each donor.

An increase in aseptic procedures that will ensure a clean environment for your donation.

CBCO is encouraging donors to make an appointment at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/centers to make the experience as smooth as possible.

To save time, donors can use the QuickPass feature to begin the process. You can find QuickPass on the CBCO website at https://www.cbco.org/quickpass/.

A blood drive honoring Officer Aaron Pearson will be held on Friday, March 20 at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ Thomson Donor Center at 220 W. Plainview Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.