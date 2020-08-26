Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in need of ‘A’ and ‘O’ blood types

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is in critical need for all ‘A’ and ‘O’ blood types.

Reserves of these types are very low and donations are needed immediately, according to a press release.

“Our blood donation rate continues to lag behind hospital demand, resulting in sustained and very low reserve levels,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “We need an increased push in donations of A and O blood types over the next several days to help stabilize the area’s blood supply. This particular appeal affects over 75 percent of our donor base in terms of who can help, so chances are you are eligible to have a positive impact on the lives of others. We need you right now.”

In addition to CBCO’s four donor centers in Springfield, Joplin, Bentonville, and Springdale, there are several opportunities to give at an area mobile blood drives in the next week, including:

Bolivar – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 27, 2020, Bolivar Community Blood Drive, 1220 S. Springfield

Springfield – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 27, 2020, CoxHealth Primrose Building, 1115 E. Primrose Street

Cabool – 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, August 31, 2020, First Baptist Church, 801 Ozark Street

Springdale, AR – 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Arkansas Children’s Northwest, 2601 Gene George Blvd.

Springfield – 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, September 1, 2 & 3, 2020, Missouri State University, 901 S. National Ave.

Bentonville, AR – 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Northwest Medical Center Bentonville, 3000 Medical Center Parkway

Salem – 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020, Salem Community Blood Drive, 201 N. MacArthur

Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required for these blood drives. Go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood to make an appointment or to find a blood drive near you.