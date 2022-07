SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks continues their “Bleed Red” blood drive this week.



The center tells us their goal every day is 175 donations. Yesterday saw 120 donations, and 32 platelet donations, and today, so far, they have 116 appointments scheduled.



The Springfield Cardinals, along with KOLR10, are sponsors of that drive. You are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time, which you can do here.