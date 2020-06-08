Community blood center hosts drive during critical blood shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting a drive to try and fix their critical blood shortage.

Adam Swenka has a deeper connection that makes him advocate for blood donations. His daughter, Joselina, needed a blood transfusion just a few hours after she was born.

“When you hear in the Ozarks that we’re critically low on blood supply, I hope everyone finds a time within their day to come out and donate blood,” said Swenka.

Swenka is encouraging anyone who can spare the time, to donate to the CBCO “Bleed Greene” drive.

He shares what his family went through, and how thankful he is for the donation that saved his daughter’s life.

“And that really rocked our world, it was scary, it was uncertain, but we’re thankful to whoever donated the two units of blood she received that day,” said Swenka. “We never really pictured ourselves needing a blood transfusion for our family, and yet it’s played such a huge role because again we can’t imagine a world without Joselina in it”

You can donate June 9 and 10 at the CBCO’s donor center at Campbell and Plainview road Between 8 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone who donates will be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 gift card.