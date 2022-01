MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – The Mountain Grove Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday, January 17th, saying that a home housing 5 people had been destroyed by a fire overnight.

The Fire Department says out of the 5 occupants, 4 are handicapped adults and in need of 24-hour care.

The community can help by donating several items such as clothing and bedding.

The Red Cross has been notified to help with some of these needs as well.