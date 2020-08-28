Communities come together to save horse trapped in cellar

FAIR GROVE, Mo. — Fire crews and other community members in Fair Grove are celebrating success after a rescue mission to save a horse trapped in a cellar.

Thirty-four year old Poco Rose had wandered onto a porch and stood on a cellar door. The door she stood on couldn’t support her weight and collapsed, trapping the poor horse inside the cellar.

Fire crews from Fair Grove responded and soon realized it would take a lot of effort to rescue Poco Rose.

A vet from Fair Grove and fire crews from Springfield showed up to try and help save the 1,200 pound animal.

Fair Grove fire officials say after a lot of “head scratching,” Henry’s Towing and Wrecker Service was called to help.

Henry’s rotator truck had a boom that could extend below the roof of the porch. Fire crews used the truck, plus many straps and ropes to lift Poco Rose out of the cellar.

Fair Grove fire crews thanked all the agencies that helped as well as “neigh”bors who brought over equipment.

The horse had no injuries from the incident.