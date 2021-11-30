Communities celebrate Giving Tuesday in the Ozarks

BRANSON, MO. – Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Now it is a global tradition to transform communities with generosity the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Today in Branson, Faith Community Health is partnering with other local organizations to give members of the community a choice in how they can give back.

“We just love being here serving the people of Stone and Taney County, and we just hope that today inspires everyone to find a way to give,” said Michelle Dean, the director of community development and community outreach for Faith Community Health.

At their location at 610 S 6th St, they are hosting a blood drive in partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. They are also accepting monetary donations, as well as hygiene products to help a local food pantry, Christian Action Ministries, supply families throughout the holidays.

Shawn Wallace, a mobile unit operator with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, said they are currently critically low in supply of two blood types, O- and AB-.

“Your unit of blood could potentially save the lives of three people,” Wallace said. “You’re helping your community. A lot of people know that our blood that we collect from our donors stay local, so you can donate here in Branson and it can stay in Branson.”

To keep up with demand for local blood, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is currently aiming to receive blood from 200 donors a day. To find more information on local blood drives happening in your county, you can visit their website here – https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/