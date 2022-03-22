SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 20-year-city improvement plan is taking shape with the goal of making Queen City a more attractive place to live and work.

A workshop on Tuesday (3/22/22) went over the latest developments for what’s called “Forward SGF” which is a plan to improve many aspects of Springfield over the next two decades.

City leaders and consultants say the plan is design-centered with a focus on improving historic neighborhoods, adding to downtown, and creating a more attractive landscape for both locals and tourists.

Organizers said they wish Springfield was more walkable and had more family-friendly neighborhoods.

Dr. Tom Prator, Citizens’ Advisory Committee chair for Forward SGF, wants to see Springfield become more beautiful for drivers and tourists entering the city.

“As you drive from the airport, as you come in East Sunshine or I-40, for what?,” said Prator. “What presentation do we want to have to visitors who may want to move here, who may want to sightsee here, who may want to visit here? How are we going to make that look good? Maybe the Galloway area looks great. Let’s emulate that and let’s do something on West Chestnut that makes it a neat spot. So I think there’s been an agreement with what the consultants have discovered and what the citizens have said.”

While these plans are still in the early stages, Prator said the city is invested in making these ideas a reality.