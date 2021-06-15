Commissioner hopes to bring reliable broadband to southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Bob Dixon, Greene County Presiding Commissioner, is meeting with city and county officials to diagnose the roadblocks in dependable broadbands in the district.

Meeting were coordinated and aided with roundtable meetings in McDonald, Newton, Barry, Lawrence, Christian, and Stone counties. These meetings allowed the public, school leaders, law enforcement, fire officials, and healthcare leaders to provide input for the National Association of Counties broadband taskforce next month.

The final broadband meeting as part of this initiative is scheduled in Greene County. It will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 at the Public Safety Center Training Room, 330 W. Scott Street in Springfield.

“The lack of broadband in rural and suburban areas in this region is very real. My goal with these meetings is to take inventory of the needs and discuss ways we can work together to remove barriers to access,” Dixon said.

The lack of high-speed internet is especially challenging for small businesses in rural communities.