Colorado Springs man sentenced for 2018 convenience store robbery in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A Colorado Springs man who robbed the Fast and Friendly in Bolivar, Missouri, was sentenced on Monday, March 8, 2021, according to court documents.

Brandon Searl, 26, was sentenced to 10 years for first-degree robbery and seven years for forgery with those sentences to run consecutively.

Though court documents report the execution of his sentence was suspended and he is now placed on five years of probation.

Searl was one of four suspects charged in a July 2018 convenience store robbery in Bolivar.