SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A train collided with a motorcycle in Springfield on Thursday, leaving the motorcyclist in critical condition.

The crash happened at about 5:00 p.m. on West and Bennett East of the railroad crossing.

The train was heading southbound at a slow speed when the motorcyclist struck the train. Springfield Police Sergeant Ben Haines said speed was a factor in the crash.

The crossing where the crash happened does not have any arms or lights to warn of oncoming trains – just a yield sign. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.