College students sign up to be potential bone marrow donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — College students are doing their part to save the life of a stranger by becoming bone marrow donors.

The National Marrow Donor Program says 30% of patients needing a transplant will have a family member who is a full match.

To become a donor, Missouri State University students first have to watch a video to know what they are signing up for to prevent finding a match only to have the student back out.

“A lot of people don’t find matches, and that’s why it’s so important to get as many people possible on the registry,” said Danielle Belt, Missouri State student.

The event was a partnership between the DKMS Donor Registry and Love Your Melon, an organization that helps individuals and families who are suffering from pediatric cancer.

Jenna Zanger, a Missouri State student, says college campuses are great places to get a lot of different people registered at once.

“A lot of the people who have given are very educated on the topic to begin with,” Zanger said. “So it’s really cool to hear their stories, so of them have been influenced directly by this, whether it be a parent, grandparent or someone they love that has received bone marrow, so they are really excited. And even if they aren’t educated about it, they want to learn more.”

