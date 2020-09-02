College student tests positive for COVID-19, ‘it even affected work’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield colleges are seeing several students testing positive for COVID-19; some are seeing a lot of positive tests in short amounts of time.

Missouri State University says nearly 400 individuals have tested positive in seven days. Ozarks Technical Community College has seen less than 100 cases across all of its campuses.

At Evangel, a total of 58 cases have been reported since July 1.

Evangel University Senior Ashlee Rice recently shared her experience with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department when he tested positive for the virus.

Rice says COVID-19 seriously impacted everyone around her.

“I have my mom, dad, and then a baby brother, they all had to quarantine,” said Rice. “It even affected work. I went in while I was sick, not knowing that I was. It reduced hours for everybody. All of my coworkers, everybody. They’re not able to be paid because they have to be quarantined.”

The Health Department is reminding the community to wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distances.