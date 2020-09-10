College student studying nursing saves a man’s life

EUREKA, Mo. — A nursing major at College of the Ozarks saved a man’s life on Thursday, Aug. 6, in Eureka, Missouri.

“In that moment, I don’t remember feeling any specific emotion,” said Emma Petry, C of O student. “You don’t really have time to feel things in that kind of setting. I was just focused on doing what I could for him until the EMS (emergency medical services) got there.”

Petry says she was driving when she saw an emergency scene. She was able to perform CPR on an unresponsive man. As Petry was performing CPR, another man arrived and helped rotate CPR efforts with her until EMS arrived.

“The whole thing has been so humbling, so I’d just rather give the credit to God and not me,” Petry said. “I don’t have the capability to save people’s lives without Him.”

Petry will graduate from C of O with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in May 2021.