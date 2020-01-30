College of The Ozarks wanting on campus police officers

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — Lawmakers are discussing a bill that would allow College of The Ozarks to hire on campus police officers.

Marvin Schoenecke, the school’s campus manager, says considering the society we live in today, the school wants to ramp up its security in addition to the 2,000 staff, faculty, and students on campus every day.

College of The Ozarks hosts more than 300,000 visitors over the course of a year.

“When you have your sheriff’s department located 15 to 30 minutes away, and you have a limited number of deputies patrolling 652 square miles of Taney County, it helps to be able to have police officers that are here, on site, all the time,” Schoenecke said.

On Monday, Jan. 27, the bill was heard by the House Crime Committee. Schoenecke attended the event, where the bill was discussed, and says legislators gave a positive response and he expects the bill to make it to the house floor.