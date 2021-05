SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — College of the Ozarks (C of O) is welcoming visitors back to campus the week of May 9.

The Hoge Greenhouses and Patriots Park are both set to open on May 10. Later this month, Edwards Mill and General Store and the Stained Glass and Candle Shop will open on May 26.

These changes come after a year of adjustments to deal with the pandemic.

C of O said the Keeter Center is already open for dining and lodging, but visitors are expected to social distance and wear a mask.