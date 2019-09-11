College of the Ozarks remembers 9/11

BRANSON, Mo.– Today marks the 18th anniversary of 9/11, College of the Ozarks is holding a ceremony to commemorate the lives of those who died in the terrorist attacks that occurred on this day in 2001.

The college said it is up to this generation to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Special guest and retired FBI member John Ligato spoke during the ceremony.

Ligato said, “Although September 11 was one of our worst days, it brought out the best in us.”

The college also raised the 9/11 national remembrance flag while president Jerry Davis addressed the crowd.