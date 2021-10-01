College of the Ozarks President inspires U-S HJR 59 to formally apologize to Vietnam Veterans



POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis called for a resolution to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans in his recently published book Vietnam 101. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, of the Texas Second Congressional District, put forth this legislation. If accepted, the joint resolution will result in a formal apology to Vietnam Veterans for the treatment they received upon returning home. The Bill was co-sponsored by Missouri Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District.

“I think this is fifty years too late, but it’s better late than never,” Davis said. “I mean I don’t have a lot of time yet, but that’s unfinished business for people like me.”

The Resolution was assigned a number — HJR 59. To follow its progress, visit https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-joint-resolution/59?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22HJr59%22%2C%22HJr59%22%5D%7D&s=1&r=1

To read the resolution, visit https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hjres59/BILLS-117hjres59ih.pdf

In Section 1 of the Resolution, Crenshaw and Smith put forward a Resolution of Apology to Veterans of the Vietnam War:

The United States, acting through Congress—

(1) recognizes the extraordinary sacrifice of veterans of the Vietnam war and commends them for their unwavering and courageous sacrifice to our Nation;

(2) urges the President of the United States to formally acknowledge the widespread mistreatment of veterans of the Vietnam war;

(3) on behalf of the American people, issues the long-overdue formal apology to veterans of the Vietnam war and their families for the mistreatment they endured during and after the war; and

(4) expresses urgent support for increased education in our Nation’s schools to better reflect the courage and sacrifice of veterans of the Vietnam war and the lack of support back home.