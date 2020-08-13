College of the Ozarks confident in back to school plan

POINT LOOKOUT, MO- College of the Ozarks will begin its fall semester on August 24th, with some major changes to some classrooms.

“This fall, there will not be over a 50% capacity. Those classes have been moved to larger venues”, said Dean of Character Education, Dr. Sue Head. “One other thing we’ll be doing is a hybrid model on some of our largest classes. So what that means is class will be recorded and live-streamed for half of the class. The other class is seated in the classroom, and then they’ll swap the next class period.”

Dr. Head believes this strategy will help classes on campus adhere to the new guidelines on social distancing.

Some students have been getting used to these new precautions this summer as part of Hard Work U’s summer work program. Jackson Bliss works at the cafeteria on campus to help earn money for his tuition. Bliss says students in the program have really bought into the changes around campus this summer. “It’s not about me, it’s about you in the end and if you have that mindset, then in the end you’re more caring, you’re more responsible. You want to be good to your friends.”

College of the Ozarks has not had a positive case since students returned to classes this summer. For the fall semester, the college will also be administering temperature checks on students whenever they leave or enter one of the buildings on campus.