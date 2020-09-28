College leaders asking Springfield City Council to extend masking ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Leaders from Missouri State University, Drury University, Evangel University and Ozarks Technical Community College have sent a letter to the City of Springfield asking city leaders to extend the masking ordinance.

In the letter, the four schools mention how the current masking ordinance has helped them focus attention on learning, working, and living. The letter says that there is a population of around 40,000 students and staff between the four universities.

All universities say that regardless of a mask renewal, they will continue to require face masks on their campuses.

“We realize that none of us live in a bubble and our community’s safety will be reduced if the ordinance is not renewed. We feel strongly that the masking ordinance is crucial to operate as safely and successfully as we have done to this point,” the letter says.

The letter is signed by:

  • Clif Smart – Missouri State
  • Carol Taylor – Evangel University
  • Hal Higdon – OTC
  • J. Timothy Cloyd – Drury University

